Teamwork makes hackers more active, not more accurate: Study

A new study by IIT-Mandi has found that hackers are increasingly working as organised teams, sharing information and building joint strategies. This collaboration raises their activity and leads them to target more systems, but it does not make them significantly better at telling real systems from fake ones. The findings suggest that honey-pot technology can be an effective defence against cyberattacks by luring attackers into decoy systems and buying time to protect real infrastructure.

The research was led by Prof Varun Dutt of IIT-Mandi’s School of Computing and Electrical Engineering. The team included Shubham Sharma, Shubham Thakur and Pallavi Agarwal of the University of Texas at El Paso, US. It was published in the proceedings of the 70th International Annual Meeting of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society.

For the study, the researchers used the HackIT simulation platform. Forty computer science undergraduates were split into two groups: one worked alone, while the other collaborated through text chat. Participants faced a network of 40 simulated computer systems arranged in a ring, 75 per cent of which were fake or honey pots. They were told that decoys existed but not where they were and each had 10 minutes.

Participants working alone attacked an average of 4.45 honey pots, while those in teams targeted 7.85 fake systems. Total exploit activity was also higher in teams, at 9.95 against 6.60 for solo participants. Attacks on real systems, however, were nearly the same: 2.15 for solo participants and 2.10 for teams. In other words, collaboration raised overall exploit activity but did not improve the ability to identify and hit real systems.

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The researchers say collective overconfidence and false assumptions may explain this behaviour. The study indicates that honey pots can be effective in cybersecurity, as trapping attackers in fake systems gives extra time to protect real ones. The study, however, was limited to students, a small simulated ring network and text-chat-based collaboration. Even so, it offers a new direction for dealing with organised cyberattacks.