Tech meets nutrition: Himachal agri varsity’s innovative approach

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, celebrated National Nutrition Month-2025 at the College of Community Science with the theme “Eat Right for a Better Life.” The programme was organised by the Department of Food Science, Nutrition & Technology.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Naveen Kumar attended the occasion as chief guest. In his address, he commended the efforts of the faculty for raising awareness about nutrition and organising meaningful activities. He stressed the importance of adopting healthy dietary practices to achieve good health and advised students to set clear goals, persevere and maintain self-discipline.

Dean of College of Community Science Dr Chanderkanta Vats welcomed the chief guest and the gathering. She emphasised the role of balanced nutrition in daily life and discussed common nutritional deficiency disorders along with ways to prevent them.

Dr Anupama Sandal, Professor & Head, Department of Food Science, Nutrition & Technology, presented an overview of the events planned for the month-long celebration, which will continue till October 16, 2025.

Students of the college showcased their creativity through a series of competitions, with HimaniTanwar winning the Best Recipe award, Anjali Agarwal securing the Best Poster prize and Anmol earning the Best Slogan title.

A major highlight of the day was the launch of “PoshanPragya — AI smart nutrition webpage” by the Vice-Chancellor. Designed by Er Ashish Dhiman, Assistant Professor, the webpage offers accessible, technology-driven dietary guidance for the community. The “Daily Dose of Poshan” message scrolling on the college homepage was also appreciated by the chief guest.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr RanjanaVerma, Prof, Department of Food Science, Nutrition & Technology. It was attended by all Heads of Departments, faculty members and students of the college.