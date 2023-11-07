Technical education board goes online

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 6

Himachal Pradesh Board of Technical Education has made its various services like admission, registration and counselling process online. The students of polytechnic institutes, pharmacy and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) can now fill their examination and revaluation forms, fee, etc, online through web-based module.

According to a government spokesperson, the migration certificate and the process of issuing affiliation to all government and private polytechnic institutions has also been made online by the board.

“Many value-added courses are being started from the year 2023-24. These include courses like robotics, block-chain technology, cyber security, cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Apart from this, courses for electric vehicle mechanic, maintenance mechanic, solar technician, drone technician, mechatronics, etc. are being started in 13 industrial training institutes of the state.”

He further said the need of the hour was to provide education and training based on cutting-edge technology to equip the youth to face challenges of digital world. “The state government is taking concrete and meaningful steps in this direction and is moving forward contributing and harnessing the energy of the youth to develop the the state.”

#Shimla