Technology Day observed at IHBT

CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) observed National Technology Day on Wednesday. On May 11, National Technology Day is observed annually as a symbol of pursuit of technological creativity and scientific empowerment for integration of society and industry through science and technology. This day is observed to mark the successful nuclear test conducted at Pokhran in 1998, after which the nation became the sixth nuclear country in the world.

Coach students for competitions: VC

HPU Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal, along with Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Jyoti Prakash, Dean of Studies Prof Kulbhushan Chandel and others, visited the Department of Mathematics and Statistics and asked Department of Mathematics chairman Prof PL Sharma to start coaching classes for various competitive examinations such as banking, civil services, etc., in addition to NET/JRF for the students of MSc Mathematics. Prof Sharma apprised the VC of various issues such as scarcity of space for a departmental library and computer labs, sitting space for teachers and research scholars, etc.

Extend date for exam forms: ABVP

The ABVP has demanded that date for filling up the HPU entrance examination forms be extended by at least a week. ABVP’s Akash Begi said due to various reasons such as poor network connectivity, several students failed to fill the forms. The ABVP also demanded that admission to MA Defence Study should be made through entrance test instead of merit.