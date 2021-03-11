Teen stabs 65-yr-old man to death

Mandi, June 1
A teenager stabbed a 65-year-old man to death with a kitchen knife at Swardhar village in Mandi district on Tuesday night.
According to the police, the accused, Karan (19), of Swardhar village had clashed with the victim, Gussai, on Tuesday night. The accused stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife and left him in a pool of blood. The victim succumbed to his injuries.
Some villagers who heard the screams of the victim informed the police.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said Shiv Lal, the father of accused, had also tried to destroy the evidences of crime on the spot by hiding the weapon used in crime.
Both have been arrested and an investigation was under way in the case. A case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC.
The SP stated that Karan was allegedly mentally unstable.
