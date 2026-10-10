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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tehsildar's post in Shillai vacant for two months, revenue work affected

Tehsildar's post in Shillai vacant for two months, revenue work affected

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Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Shillai tehsil office
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The revenue-related work in Shillai tehsil of Sirmaur district has been badly affected due to a shortage of officials. The post of Tehsildar has been lying vacant for nearly two months following the retirement of the Naib Tehsildar, aggravating the situation. In the absence of officials, several important revenue services, including the issuance of certificates, sale deeds and mutation-related work, have been affected.

Residents of remote rural areas, who visit the tehsil office for work, often have to make repeated trips. As officials are not available, both their time and money spent on visiting the office go waste.

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Local residents say that the shortage of officials at the tehsil level is causing considerable inconvenience to them. Revenue documents and certificates are required for several government schemes and other essential purposes. However, delay in the preparation and processing of these documents are resulting in other work also getting held up, they add.

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SDM, Shillai, Jaspal says that the Revenue Department authorities have been apprised of the vacant posts of Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar.

Meanwhile, the Naib Tehsildar posted at Ronhat sub-tehsil has been given the additional charge of Naib Tehsildar, Shillai. However, owing to the additional responsibility, the official is available at the Shillai tehsil office for only one or two days a week.

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The residents say that regular availability of revenue officials is particularly important in a remote and difficult area like Shillai. They urge the government and the district administration to fill the vacant posts of Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar at the earliest or make a permanent alternative arrangement so that villagers don’t have to make repeated visits to the tehsil office.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the government was aware of the issue and all vacant posts in Shillai tehsil would be filled soon.

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