Temperature rises, early apple flowering expected in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

The consistently above-normal average temperature over the last week is likely to advance the flowering stage in apple trees by seven to 10 days. “The deviation from average temperature in the last couple of days has been six or seven degrees C, which is quite significant. If the temperatures continue to stay higher than normal for a few days more, the apple bloom will advance by seven to 10 days,” said horticulture expert SP Bhardwaj.

Chilling hours requirement met There’s plenty of moisture in the soil due to good snowfall and rainfall this winter. Considering that the requirement of chilling hours has been adequately met, there is abundance of moisture in the soil and the weather has been steady, there’s a strong probability of a good crop this season. SP Bhardwaj, Horticulture expert

However, he said, the higher than the normal temperature will not have any adverse impact on flowering and fruit setting. “It will instead have a positive impact on the apple crop as the advancement of bloom will lengthen the duration of flowering period. The longer bloom gives the bees more time for pollination,” said Bhardwaj.

The spike in temperature would have been harmful if there wasn’t adequate moisture in the soil. “There’s plenty of moisture in the soil due to the good snowfall and rainfall this winter. Considering that the ‘chilling hours’ requirement has been adequately met, there is abundance of moisture in the soil and the weather has been steady, there’s a strong probability of a good crop this season,” he said.

Apple growers are expecting the flowering to begin in another 10 days in the low and middle hills. “We will see the beginning of the bloom in a week’s time in low and mid heights. We are expecting it to be at least a week in advance this time,” said Lokender Bisht, an apple grower from Rohru.

Meanwhile, the stone fruit growers are also expecting a good yield this season. The stone fruits are already in full bloom and at many places even the setting of the fruit has started. “The bloom has been uniform this time due to the presence of adequate moisture. The uniform bloom results in good pollination, which in turn leads to good fruit setting. So, there’s a good chance of good yield this time,” said Deepak Singha, the founder of Plum Growers Forum.