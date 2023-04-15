Temperatures go up, Una sizzles at 39°C

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 14

Una today logged the highest maximum temperature of 39°C. Overall, 13 towns have breached the 30°C mark in the state before mid-April.

As far as Una is concerned, the departure from the normal maximum temperature is 5.1 °C. The overall departure in maximum temperatures is 3.5 °C.

The weather department is expecting the rising temperatures to fall a little over the next few days.

“We are expecting a light Western Disturbance from April 15. On April 17, the disturbance will be stronger, which is likely to check the rising temperatures,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

The department is expecting light rain with thunderstorm at isolated places on Saturday.