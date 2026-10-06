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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Temple trust reviews arrangements for Navratra fair at Mata Chintpurni shrine in Himachal

Temple trust reviews arrangements for Navratra fair at Mata Chintpurni shrine in Himachal

Amb SDM Paras Aggarwal, who is the Assistant Commissioner of the temple trust, said the fair will be held from October 11 to 20

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Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 01:08 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Devotees pay obeisance at the Mata Chintpurni temple in Una district.
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The Mata Chintpurni Temple Trust and the Una district administration today reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Asooz Navratra fair at the Mata Chintpurni shrine.

Amb SDM Paras Aggarwal, who is also the Assistant Commissioner of the temple trust, chaired a meeting at the shrine and said the fair would be held from October 11 to 20.

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Aggarwal said he had been nominated as the mela officer by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Commissioner of the temple trust. The Amb Senior Medical Officer will serve as the mela health officer during the fair.

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He said four gazetted police officers would be deployed under the overall command of the mela police officer. The shrine area and its adjoining surroundings will be divided into four sectors, each headed by a sector magistrate and a police officer. A sanitary supervisor will also be posted in each sector to ensure cleanliness.

The SDM directed officials of the Jal Shakti and Electricity Departments to ensure an uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water and power during the fair. He also instructed the Fire Department to remain on standby to deal with any emergency. A special task force will be deployed to check begging by minors.

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Aggarwal said devotees would be allowed darshan only on the basis of computer-generated slips issued at registration counters. Devotees will have to wait for their turn to pay obeisance. He said surveillance would be strengthened through a network of CCTV cameras to identify anti-social elements. Carrying polythene bags, using public address systems, playing loud music and using musical instruments will be prohibited during the fair.

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