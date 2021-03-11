Tender for 8-km road widening awarded in Himachal

Palampur, June 2
For the speedy execution of the Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project, the NHAI has awarded the work for the Phase 1-B of the 219-km-long project, which links Pathankot with Leh.
Talking to mediapersons, Anil Sen, Project Director of the NHAI, said the Phase 1-B, which is 8.33-km, had been awarded to Gurgaon-based Gawar Construction Company for Rs 583 crore.
Sen said tenders for the remaining phases were in the final stage. The Centre wanted to complete the project in a time-bound manner. However, the environment and forest clearances were still awaited.
He said the main highlight of the stretch would be the construction of a one-km bypass at Kotla.
Besides, two twin tubes of four-lane tunnels, measuring 700 metres and 400 metres, would also be constructed at Balaha and Bharin. The project would be completed within two years from the date of construction.
The width of the road would be between 45 and 60 metres, depending upon the topography of the area.
The project is being executed in five phases.
