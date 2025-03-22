DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tender invited for Red Cross canteen

Tender invited for Red Cross canteen

The District Red Cross Society, Nahan, has invited tenders for the operation of its canteen at Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan, for the upcoming year. This initiative aims to ensure quality food services for patients, staff, and visitors at...
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The District Red Cross Society, Nahan, has invited tenders for the operation of its canteen at Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan, for the upcoming year. This initiative aims to ensure quality food services for patients, staff, and visitors at the medical college.

Vivek Sharma, Assistant Commissioner and Secretary of the District Red Cross Society, announced that interested parties must submit their tender forms to the office of the Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner by April 7 at 11 am. The bidding process will be conducted on the same day at 3 pm in the presence of the bidders. Tender forms, along with detailed terms and conditions, can be obtained from the office of the Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner upon payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 2,000. Bidders are encouraged to adhere to the specified deadlines.

