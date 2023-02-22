Tenders for Centre’s smart meter scheme cancelled by HPSEBL

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, February 21

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has cancelled tenders floated under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of the Central Government for system improvement and installing smart meters in the state.

Firms unable to meet criteria We have cancelled tenders floated under the scheme as companies were not able to meet the criteria of the standard bidding document. Also, they had quoted high rates. Pankaj Dadwal, HPSEBL managing director

Pankaj Dadwal, HPSEBL Managing Director, said, “We have cancelled tenders floated under the scheme as companies were not able to meet the criteria of the standard bidding document and the rates they had quoted were too high.” He added, “We have sought clarification from the firms. We will review their responses and then take action accordingly.”

Under the scheme, the state government was to receive an assistance of around Rs 3,700 crore from the Central Government.

Of the total amount, Rs 1,913 crore was proposed to be spent on the improvement of operational efficiency of the HPSEBL and around Rs 1,800 crore on the installation of smart meters for around

24 lakh consumers.

HPSEBL Employee Union secretary HL Verma said the scheme would have deepened the financial distress of the cash-strapped board. A delegation of the union had met CM Sukhvinder Sukhu a few days ago and urged him to review the scheme, especially the component of smart metering, he added.

Verma claimed the smart metering component was not in the interest of the board. He said the smart metering budgetary support from the Central Government would be around 22 per cent, and the HPSEBL would have to bear the remaining cost of Rs 90 per meter per month for nine years under the Public Private Participation (PPP) on the TOTEX (CAPEX+OPEX) mode.

Also, Verma said data centres need to be established at various places to manage data communicated by smart meters. This would further require a third party for operations and maintenance, resulting in additional burden on the DISCOM, he added.

He questioned the rationale behind installation of smart meters in the state. He said that the board had recently replaced mechanical meters of consumers with electronic meters. “On implementation of this scheme, all electronic meters will become useless,” said Verma. “The HPSEBL already has losses to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore. Such expenses will further deteriorate its financial position and put additional burden on consumers,” he added.