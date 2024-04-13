Tension builds as truckers refuse to pay entry tax

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 12

Truckers again misbehaved with the police posted at the Bagheri inter-state tax barrier today and forcibly passed their trucks through the barrier without paying entry tax.

The truckers, who reside in nearby villages, are demanding exemption from the payment of the toll tax on a par with private vehicles. They say that they should not be charged tax while coming home.

The Baddi police were yet to beef up security at this vulnerable inter-state barrier, which borders Punjab even after policemen were assaulted by some truckers on April 10.

Truckers and local villagers gathered in a large number at the barrier around 12.30 pm and protested against the entry tax of Rs 160 to Rs 700 being charged on various heavy goods vehicles. Nalagarh MLA KL Thakur lent support to the protesters and said that the truckers residing in nearby villagers should not be charged toll.

Nalagarh Tehsildar Nisha Azad, who reached Bagheri, said the truckers had been directed to submit their demands in writing before the SDM on April 16. She added that they had agreed to maintain peace till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Som Dutt Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise Department, today wrote to the Baddi SP to take preventive action against the miscreants who stopped the collection of tax by the lessee by making the barrier non-functional. He alleged that the lessee was also facing threats following which he was finding it difficult to operate.

With the contractor incurring losses since April 10, he approached the Baddi SP to seek protection. Baddi SP Ilma Afroz said she would visit Bagheri to assess the situation.

Som Dutt said as per the tax policy, no such exemption could be granted to the heavy vehicles in the state. The unruly truckers had broken the boom barrier of the Taxation Department on April 10 to deter the barrier staff to collect tax.

