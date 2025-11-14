Tension in Chamba town after group clash, two injured

Tension flared up in Chamba town on Wednesday evening following a group clash that reportedly turned communal. The incident occurred late in the evening when a group of youths allegedly assaulted three young men, leaving two of them injured. The police have detained seven persons in the case so far.

According to some residents of the locality, around 30 individuals arrived on motorcycles and attacked three youths and used an abusive language against deities. The two injured persons were taken to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba.

Meanwhile, some locals caught hold of one of the attackers while they were fleeing and handed him over to the police. Soon after the incident, a large number of local residents gathered outside the police post, demanding immediate action against the accused. There was tension when some of the agitators reportedly attempted to assault the detained youth. They later started a sit-in protest outside the police post, demanding handing over the culprit to them. The protesters lifted the dharna after the police assured them of taking strict action against the culprits and sought their cooperation.

Today morning, members of local organisations and residents staged another protest, briefly blocking traffic. They reiterated their demand for strict action against the attackers. Meanwhile, Additional SP Hitesh Lakhanpal said that so far seven persons had been detained in the case. “One of the accused was detained soon after the incident while two others were apprehended near Mamoon Cantonment in Pathankot of Punjab.

He said, “About 30 people were involved in the attack and efforts are on to nab them. We have the CCTV camera footage of the incident and we are analysing it.” He added that the culprits were mostly college students. The police have also seized one car and some motorcycles used by the attackers in the crime.

“The case is being probed from all angles, including old enmity between the groups,” said Lakhanpal. He added that additional police force had been deployed in the area to prevent further disturbance.

The Additional SP said that the situation was under control and residents should maintain peace.