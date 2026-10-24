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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tension in Nahan over gate installation; SHO hurt in clash

Tension in Nahan over gate installation; SHO hurt in clash

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Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 01:26 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Residents during a clash over a dispute between Valmiki Nagar and Govindgarh in Nahan on Friday.
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Tension erupted between residents of Valmiki Nagar and Govindgarh at Nahan in Sirmaur district on Friday afternoon over a reported dispute about the installation of a gate at the boundary between the two neighbourhoods. The situation reportedly turned violent and the police had to deploy additional personnel to restore order.

Stone-pelting was reported during the clash and several vehicles were allegedly damaged. Sadar police station SHO Kulbir Singh sustained a head injury, while a police constable reportedly suffered a minor leg injury. The injuries and the extent of the damage caused were yet to be officially confirmed at the time of filing this report.

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DSP Shakti Singh, along with SHO Kulbir Singh and other personnel, was present at the spot to control the situation. The police were trying to disperse the crowds and prevent further escalation of tension as the residents of both localities reportedly had gathered on streets.

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The dispute over the gate is understood to have triggered tensions, though the exact circumstances leading to the confrontation remained unclear. The two localities are located along an important route connecting Nahan to Chandigarh and Paonta Sahib and Dehradun, making the stretch crucial for vehicular movement.

Traffic remained disrupted for nearly two hours, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents. School buses reportedly remained stranded and as a result several children were unable to reach home on time.

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Videos purportedly showing damage caused to private and public property also surfaced on social media. However, the authenticity of the video clip and the extent of damage could not be independently verified.

The police were keeping a close watch and had deployed additional force to prevent further violence. The immediate priority of the administration was to restore normalcy, ensure the safety of residents and prevent rumours from aggravating the situation.

The cause of the dispute, the number of people involved in the clash and the possibility of further police action remained unclear, as no detailed official statement was available.

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