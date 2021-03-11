Tension in Paonta after buffalo slaughtered; six arrested

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 29

Six persons were arrested as anti-national slogans were allegedly chanted in Kyarda village of Paonta Sahib subdivision in Sirmaur last night.

The incident happened when a buffalo was slaughtered at a house in the village. Locals had assembled outside the house as a rumour had spread that a cow was being slaughtered. The commotion led to an altercation between two groups of people. The police had to intervene to maintain peace and avert any untoward incident.

Some residents lodged a complaint with the police saying their sentiments had been hurt.

A case under Section 124-A of the IPC was registered by the Majra police on a complaint received from some residents on Friday, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paonta Sahib, Bir Bahadur.

He added that another case of “mischief by killing cattle” against three villagers was registered on another complaint.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Omapati Jambal said some people had gathered last evening in the village but the situation was brought under control.

As a precaution, additional force was deputed in the area today.