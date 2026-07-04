Tensions over Kinnaur DCC chief appointment cast shadow over Himachal Congress organisational meet

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi's public displeasure over the appointment of Nigam Bhandari as president of the District Congress Committee (DCC), Kinnaur, is expected to cast a shadow over the two-day state Congress organisational meeting that began here today.

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“I will speak to the Minister if he attends the meeting today. There has been some misunderstanding, but we will sort it out,” said Rajni Patil, AICC incharge for Himachal, ahead of the party's General House meeting.

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State Congress president Vinay Kumar said the party would discuss its strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections during the General House meeting. “We will discuss our preparations and strategy for the elections. We will also deliberate on the expansion of the party's executive committees at the state, district and block levels,” he said.

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Patil said the party would also discuss launching protests against the BJP over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft. She further said that AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal would visit Dharamsala on July 16 and 17 to attend a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee.

The two-day organisational meeting will focus on strengthening the party organisation, improving coordination among its frontal organisations and formulating a strategy to tackle upcoming political challenges. The meeting began with a General House session and will be followed by a separate meeting in the evening, during which Patil will hold detailed discussions with senior party leaders on organisational issues and forthcoming political programmes.