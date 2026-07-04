DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tensions over Kinnaur DCC chief appointment cast shadow over Himachal Congress organisational meet

Tensions over Kinnaur DCC chief appointment cast shadow over Himachal Congress organisational meet

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi’s displeasure over the appointment of Nigam Bhandari as Kinnaur DCC president sparks internal unease as AICC leadership moves to smooth rifts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:41 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
“I will speak to the Minister if he attends the meeting today. There has been some misunderstanding, but we will sort it out,” said Rajni Patil, AICC incharge for Himachal. File photo.
Advertisement

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi's public displeasure over the appointment of Nigam Bhandari as president of the District Congress Committee (DCC), Kinnaur, is expected to cast a shadow over the two-day state Congress organisational meeting that began here today.

Advertisement

“I will speak to the Minister if he attends the meeting today. There has been some misunderstanding, but we will sort it out,” said Rajni Patil, AICC incharge for Himachal, ahead of the party's General House meeting.

Advertisement

State Congress president Vinay Kumar said the party would discuss its strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections during the General House meeting. “We will discuss our preparations and strategy for the elections. We will also deliberate on the expansion of the party's executive committees at the state, district and block levels,” he said.

Advertisement

Patil said the party would also discuss launching protests against the BJP over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft. She further said that AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal would visit Dharamsala on July 16 and 17 to attend a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee.

The two-day organisational meeting will focus on strengthening the party organisation, improving coordination among its frontal organisations and formulating a strategy to tackle upcoming political challenges. The meeting began with a General House session and will be followed by a separate meeting in the evening, during which Patil will hold detailed discussions with senior party leaders on organisational issues and forthcoming political programmes.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts