Tenzin first woman from Spiti valley to scale Kanamo Peak

Tenzin Norden (17), a resident of Chicham village in the Spiti valley, has created history by successfully summiting the Kanamo Peak (5,970 metres) recently. She has become the first woman from the Spiti valley to conquer the challenging Himalayan peak, marking a milestone for adventure sports in the region. Tenzin’s achievement reflects her extraordinary courage, determination and perseverance at a young age. Her successful ascent has made her family as well as the people of Lahaul and Spiti and the state proud. Her accomplishment is being celebrated as an inspiring example for young women aspiring to pursue mountaineering and other challenging fields.

Advertisement

Tenzin’s father Lobzang Namgyal and mother Padma Dolma, both teachers, expressed immense joy over her success. They said that her discipline, commitment and relentless hard work were the foundation of her achievement. They added that the Kanamo Peak summit was only the beginning of her mountaineering journey and expressed confidence that she would scale many more popular peaks in India and abroad.

Advertisement

Namgyal said that his daughter had passed the Class XII examinations in medical stream with good marks and was now planning to pursue higher studies. She had shown keen interest in adventure sports since childhood.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated Tenzin for scripting history by becoming the first woman from the Spiti valley to scale the Kanamo Peak. Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana also extended her heartfelt congratulations to Tenzin and her family for the inspiring achievement.