Tepid response to Cong call for protest against Adani in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 6

The Congress’ call to organise protests in front of the offices of the SBI and the LIC got a lukewarm response in many areas of Kangra district. Sanjay Dutt, AICC secretary co-incharge of Himachal Congress, had asked party workers to organise protests in front of SBI and LIC offices at in all blocks. However, in many parts of Kangra, no protest was organised.

Congress workers organised a protest in front of the SBI branch under the leadership of Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania in the Shahpur Assembly constituency. However, no protest was organised in Dharamsala, Kangra and many other blocks of Kangra district.

Pathania alleged that the life savings of lakhs of common citizens of the countrywere at risk as the SBI had given hefty loans to the Adani Group against artificially inflated share prices and the LIC invested in its shares.

Pathania alleged the Congress was demanding a probe by a committee headed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the allegations levelled by the Hindenburg Research report of manipulation of stock prices by Adani Group companies. However, the government was dithering on ordering an inquiry,.

Sanjay Dutt said that Congress workers would hold protests to expose how banks gave money to a corporate house, putting at risk the savings of common Indians.