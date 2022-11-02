Tepid response to yellow line parking slots

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 1

Although Shimla city has a severe shortage of parking spaces, the Municipal Corporation’s plan to offer yellow line parking slots to the residents on the first come first served basis has received a tepid response.

Residents using slots for free The lukewarm response may be due to the fact that people don’t want to spend money on parking. They are parking their vehicles on the parking slots for free at the moment. So, they may be reluctant to pay for the facility. — Ashish Kohli, Commissioner, SMC

The MC is offering 1,350 yellow line parking slots in the different wards of the city. But the civic body authorities received only around 200 applications till October 31, the last date for applying for the parking slots.

“The response hasn’t been good. We have decided to extend the date for sending the applications by another 15 days,” Ashish Kohli, MC Commissioner, said.

Notably, the MC had tried four times to auction the parking slots to private contractors. However, no contactor showed interest in the tender. It is claimed that the auction failed as the parking slots were spread over long distance and the contractor would have required a lot of manpower to manage these.

Having failed to auction these slots to the contractors, the MC then decided to offer the parking slots directly to the residents on a monthly rent of Rs 800 on the first come first served basis. Like contractors, the residents, too, have showed little interest.

“The lukewarm response could be due to the fact that people don’t want to spend money on parking. They are, anyway, parking their vehicles on the parking slots for free at the moment. So, they may be reluctant to pay for the facility that they are using for free,” said Kohli.

However, the MC Commissioner said people would eventually apply for these slots, like they did for the slots in the small parkings built by the Municipal Corporation in various wards.

“We have built over 65 small parkings, which have around 700 slots, in different wards. Most of these have been allotted. Similarly, we are hoping people would apply for the yellow line parking slots as well,” said Kohli.

Meanwhile, the MC has re-floated tenders for yellow line parking slots on the Cart Road and the Sanjauli-Dhalli bypass. There are around 500 to 600 parking slots on these roads, and the MC is hoping some contractor would show interest.