Home / Himachal Pradesh / Test to induct 1,427 SMC teachers as Job Trainees

Test to induct 1,427 SMC teachers as Job Trainees

The aspirants will have to pay a fee of Rs 3,000

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:33 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational image
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will conduct Limited Direct Recruitment Test for in-service SMC teachers on February 22. As many as 1,427 posts will be filled through the test and the selected teachers will be appointed as a Job Trainees. Only those teachers will be eligible for the test who have completed five years in service as SMC teachers.

As many as 284 posts of TGT (Arts), 100 posts of TGT (Non-medical), 104 posts of TGT (Medical), 343 posts of TGT (Hindi), 283 posts of TGT (Sanskrit), 62 posts of JBT and 251 posts of Drawing Masters will be filled through the test. The last date for submission of online application is January 15. The forms could be submitted with late fee until January 18. The aspirants will have to pay a fee of Rs 3,000.

