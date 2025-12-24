Test to induct 1,427 SMC teachers as Job Trainees

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will conduct Limited Direct Recruitment Test for in-service SMC teachers on February 22. As many as 1,427 posts will be filled through the test and the selected teachers will be appointed as a Job Trainees. Only those teachers will be eligible for the test who have completed five years in service as SMC teachers.

As many as 284 posts of TGT (Arts), 100 posts of TGT (Non-medical), 104 posts of TGT (Medical), 343 posts of TGT (Hindi), 283 posts of TGT (Sanskrit), 62 posts of JBT and 251 posts of Drawing Masters will be filled through the test. The last date for submission of online application is January 15. The forms could be submitted with late fee until January 18. The aspirants will have to pay a fee of Rs 3,000.

