Thakur alleges irregularities in NTT outsourced recruitment

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has levelled serious allegations against the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government over alleged irregularities in the ongoing outsourced recruitment process for Nursery Trained Teachers (NTT) across the state.

In a statement issued from Mandi, Thakur claimed that numerous reports of favouritism and manipulation are emerging from different parts of the state, suggesting that the recruitment process is being misused to benefit government loyalists and close associates.

“Candidates themselves have questioned the transparency of the recruitment process and accused the government of helping its preferred individuals through backdoor channels,” he said.

Thakur urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process and called for an impartial investigation into the complaints raised by candidates. “The Congress government cannot function arbitrarily. People did not vote them to power to benefit only their circle of friends and loyalists,” he added.

The BJP leader warned that his party would not tolerate corruption in recruitment and reminded that the BJP had previously raised concerns about the rise of an “outsourcing recruitment mafia” in the state.

He alleged that certain individuals are already collecting money by promising jobs on future vacancies.

“Complaints are pouring in from all locations where NTT recruitment is ongoing, and social media is flooded with videos highlighting these irregularities. It is shocking that even after so many complaints, the government has taken no corrective action,” he said.

Thakur demanded immediate intervention from the Chief Minister, asking him to stop all forms of manipulation and favouritism in the NTT recruitment process.

He reiterated that the BJP stands firmly with deserving candidates and will continue to raise its voice against recruitment scams.