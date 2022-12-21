 Thakur: Congress govt pursuing vendetta politics : The Tribune India

Thakur: Congress govt pursuing vendetta politics

Thakur: Congress govt pursuing vendetta politics


Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 20

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today accused the Congress government of indulging in vendetta politics on the issues of public interest. He criticised the government for its decision to close offices of HPSEB Ltd opened by his government.

Thakur, in a statement issued here, said, “We will move court against the government decision to de-notify and close 10 power divisions, six operation circles and 17 subdivisions.” He added that the decision to open these offices was taken by taking HPSEB Ltd into confidence and seeking all necessary permissions.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap also criticised the Sukhu government for “pursuing vendetta politics”. “The Congress government is totally unconcerned about public welfare and its only mission seems to be to overrule the decisions taken by the BJP government,” he said.

