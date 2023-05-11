Thakur govt to blame for poll defeat: Ex-MLA

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 10

Jawahar Thakur, former BJP MLA from Darang in Mandi district, today held the previous BJP government and the state leadership responsible for defeat in the Assembly elections last year.

Jawahar said, “There was a BJP government in Himachal but the party still lost four byelections miserably, which clearly indicated that the people of the state were not happy with the state leadership. However, instead of changing the leadership, the party top leadership again handed over the command to the same people, leading to a humiliating defeat in the Assembly poll.”

The former MLA, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “The workers associated with the party for more than 40 years were ignored. The ticket was allocated to those who did not know about the ideology of the BJP. Sitting MLAs were not given ticket in many constituencies.”

He, however, did not take the names of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former BJP chief Suresh Kashyap and former general secretary Pawan Rana.