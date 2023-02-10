Thakur hails Rs 1,902 cr grant for 3 rail projects

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 9

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has thanked the Union Government for allocating Rs 1,902 crore for three railway projects in Himachal in the recent Budget.

He said that the Union Government had sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for the Bhanupli-Bilaspur railway line. The work for laying a 63 km railway line was already in progress. The project included the construction of 21 major bridges and 20 tunnels.

The Union Government had also sanctioned Rs 452 crore for the Nangal-Talwara railway line and Rs 450 crore for the Chandigarh-Baddi railway line.

He said that Budget sanctioned would prove a major milestone in the expansion of railway network in the state. He said that it was for the first time that so much budget had been sanctioned for expansion of railway network in Himachal Pradesh.

The former Chief Minister also said thanked the Union government for including Palampur, Baijnath, Paprola and Indora railway stations on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line under the Amrit Bharat scheme.