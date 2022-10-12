Thakur inaugurates SP office at Nurpur

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, OCTOBER 11

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually inaugurated the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nurpur police district. The Chief Minister had announced Nurpur a new police district after persistent demand of the residents of lower Kangra areas bordering Punjab state, at a public gathering here on June 6.

After clearance of the police district on July 28, the state government had issued a notification and created 39 posts of different categories for this district. As per the government proposal, Nurpur, Damtal, Indora, Jawali and Fatehpur police stations have been included in the new police district. Besides, the administration of police chowkis at Sadwan, Kandwal, Gangath, Rehan, Rey, Thakurdwara and Dhangupeer are also been brought under its jurisdiction.

Sources said in order to run the police district effectively 807 posts of different categories were required.

#jai ram thakur #Kangra #nurpur