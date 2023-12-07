Roshan Thakur is Solan APMC chairman

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 6

Roshan Thakur, a former Block Congress Committee (BCC) president, was today elected as chairman of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Solan.

Thakur hails from Deothi village in Kasauli Assembly segment and has remained the BCC president of the Kasauli block for 10 years. He is presently the party’s general secretary.

He was nominated as the non-official member along with eight others on December 4 by the state government and was elected as chairman today. Thakur thanked Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for being elevated to this post and said he would work for the betterment of the agrarian community.

