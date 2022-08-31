Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur Thakur lays stone of Rs 44 cr projects at Anni

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 30

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid the foundation stone of seven development projects worth Rs 44.70 crore in Anni subdivision of Kullu district today. He also presided over the Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ celebrations.

Thakur, while addressing a public gathering, said that “he was a ‘Seraji’ like them and has a very strong relationship with them”. He added that women were present in a greater number in the gathering and this represented the changing phase of Himachal and the country.

He said that women comprised almost half of the entire population. The government had launched various schemes for their welfare. He added that various programmes were being held to celebrate 75th year of Independence as “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

He said that despite the pandemic, the pace of developmentwas not hampered due to the support of people. A civil hospital was being constructed at Anni at a cost of Rs 66 crore.

Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a special grant of Rs 800 crore to Himachal. “The PMO has approved a bulk drug pharma project and in the coming times, the state will receive about Rs 50,000 crore investment while the Central government will provide Rs 1,000 crore. This will generate employment for 20,000 persons,” he added.

