Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur Thakur lays stone of Rs 44 cr projects at Anni

Kullu, August 30
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid the foundation stone of seven development projects worth Rs 44.70 crore in Anni subdivision of Kullu district today. He also presided over the Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ celebrations.
Thakur, while addressing a public gathering, said that “he was a ‘Seraji’ like them and has a very strong relationship with them”. He added that women were present in a greater number in the gathering and this represented the changing phase of Himachal and the country.
He said that women comprised almost half of the entire population. The government had launched various schemes for their welfare. He added that various programmes were being held to celebrate 75th year of Independence as “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
He said that despite the pandemic, the pace of developmentwas not hampered due to the support of people. A civil hospital was being constructed at Anni at a cost of Rs 66 crore.
Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a special grant of Rs 800 crore to Himachal. “The PMO has approved a bulk drug pharma project and in the coming times, the state will receive about Rs 50,000 crore investment while the Central government will provide Rs 1,000 crore. This will generate employment for 20,000 persons,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...