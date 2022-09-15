Thakur, Nadda thank PM for tribal status

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 14

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP national president JP Nadda and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap today expressed their gratitude to the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for according the Scheduled Tribe status to the Hattee community living in the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district.

The leaders said that the Central Government had fulfilled a long-pending demand of the people of the Trans-Giri area.

The Chief Minister said that the decision would provide several benefits and also go a long way in preserving the rich culture and traditions of the Hattees and accelerate the pace of development in the area.