Thakur reviews preparations for Mandi rally

Tribune News Service

mandi, September 16

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the Paddal ground here to review the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally scheduled on September 24.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner and the SP, Mandi, to ensure proper arrangements for the visit.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary directed district officials regarding the preparations for the rally. He asked the PWD and the NHAI to complete the work of repairing the roads by September 20.