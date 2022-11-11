Thakur to staff: Don't get misled by Congress on OPS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 10

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today cautioned government employees against the Congress’ attempt to exploit their sentiments on the old pension scheme (OPS). He said the BJP would look for a solution to the OPS issue.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “The Congress has no moral right to flag the issue as the old pension scheme was stopped by the Virbhadra Singh government. The Congress should apologise to people.”

He said, “Tradition will change and the BJP is all set to form government again with a thumping majority.” He added that the BJP had made 11 women-oriented commitments in the sankalp patra to empower them. He also reiterated the achievements of his government in the past five years.

He said, “Developmental works undertaken by the BJP government during the past five years cannot be compared to any previous government. Around 5,000 km roads have been constructed in the past five years as compared to 2,800 km earlier. Besides, tap connections have been provided to 8.65 lakh households in the state.” He added that 30,000 new jobs would be created in the medical devices park and the drug park.