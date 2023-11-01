Thakur: Unfulfilled promises to be main issue in LS poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today lashed out at the state government for trying to project the Central Government as anti-Himachal.

Thakur, while talking to mediapersons here, said the government was blaming the Centre to cover up its own shortcomings. As far as the issue of water cess was concerned, Himachal should place its viewpoint before the Central Government. “Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri’s remarks that the Centre is anti-Himachal is wrong as the officials concerned in the Union Government are well aware about the legality of the issue,” he claimed.

He said, “The Central Government has always been sympathetic to the genuine demands of Himachal and it is the duty of the state government to plead its case forcefully.”

The former Chief Minister said the Congress regime has failed to fulfil the 10 guarantees it made to the people of Himachal before the 2022 Assembly elections. “This will be a major poll issue in the election-bound states and we will tell people not to be misled by the guarantees given by the Congress, which still remain unfulfilled in Himachal,” he said.

Thakur said the Congress had come to power by making false promises and the people were completely disenchanted with the state government. “The Congress has been thoroughly exposed as in the past 10 months the performance of the government has been dismal,” he added.

#Jai Ram Thakur #Shimla