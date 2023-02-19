Thakur Ved Ram National Awards announced

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 18

The National Award Selection Committee at Bhuttico announced the prestigious Thakur Ved Ram National Awards 2022-23 yesterday.

Satya Prakash Thakur, former minister and chairman, Bhuttico, one of Asia’s most famous handloom cooperative societies, said the

annual Thakur Ved Ram National Awards ceremony 2022-23 would be held on April 21. It will mark the 103rd birth anniversary of the Bhuttico founder.

The chairman said these national awards were given each year for special contributions in the fields of literature, art, language, culture, journalism, cooperative societies, handicraft and handloom.

The Thakur Ved Ram National Award for cooperative sector will be given to Dr Gulab Azad from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Dr RK Sharma, Regional Director, RICM, Chandigarh, and Chander Dev Singh of Lambda Kagdi Krishi Seva Sahakari Sabha, Hoshiarpur. The national award for the weaving sector will be conferred on Vijay Singh Katiyar of NID, Ahmedabad, and Kewalu Ram Jolly of Kullu.

Thakur said that the national award for literature would be presented to Asha Shally from Ambala. “Bhavani Negi, Bureau Chief, Statesman, Shimla, will be awarded the late Dr TDS Alok national award for print media and late Subhash Sharma national award for excellence in the field of electronic media will be awarded to Arun Uniyal, Bureau Chief, ABP, and Surya channel,” he said.

Janmejay Guleria of Kangra will be conferred Purohit Chandershekhar Bebas Lok Sahitya national award. Chanchal Kumar Sarolvi from Chamba was nominated for Thakur Molu Ram Jeevant Pahari Bhasha Aur Sanskriti national award. Om Prakash Aar of Kullu will be conferred the Lifetime Achievement award, he said.