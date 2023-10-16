Aman Thapa flies away with top prize at Shimla Flying Fest

Shimla, October 15
Aman Thapa from Nepal won the Paragliding Accuracy Championship in the Shimla Flying Festival that concluded here today. The second spot was taken by Naresh Kumar, Dharamsala, followed by Amit S Jamati from Assam Rifles at the third place.
The event, a first of its kind in Shimla, saw participation by 51 pilots from across India and neighbouring countries. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the event on October 12.
The participation of teams from Indian Air Force and the Indian Army added an extra layer of excitement to the championship. The primary objective of this initiative was to rejuvenate the tourism industry after the devastating rains and instill confidence in tourists once again.
The event also featured a diverse exhibition of products and services from numerous government organisations, NGOs, and businesses, highlighting the local offerings and unique talents of the region.
