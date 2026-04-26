THE Asia Rankings 2026: Shoolini University ranks 4th in India

Shoolini University has been ranked fourth in India and among the top 160 in Asia in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2026, according to an official statement.

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The rankings evaluated 929 universities across 36 countries and territories, with 128 Indian institutions making the list, the statement said.

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Shoolini University was also ranked the top private university in north India, it added. The university improved its national position from fifth in 2025 to fourth this year.

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"This milestone marks a significant step forward from our position last year, at 5," Chancellor P K Khosla said, adding that the ranking places the institution among leading universities in the country.

Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand said the university aims to become a top global campus for research and innovation by 2030.

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Vice-Chancellor Atul Khosla said the recognition reflects its sustained focus on research and innovation.

THE rankings assess universities across teaching, research environment, research quality, industry income and international outlook.