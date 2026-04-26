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Home / Himachal Pradesh / THE Asia Rankings 2026: Shoolini University ranks 4th in India

THE Asia Rankings 2026: Shoolini University ranks 4th in India

The rankings evaluated 929 universities across 36 countries and territories, with 128 Indian institutions making the list

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New Delhi, Updated At : 07:48 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Shoolini University has been ranked fourth in India and among the top 160 in Asia in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2026, according to an official statement.

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The rankings evaluated 929 universities across 36 countries and territories, with 128 Indian institutions making the list, the statement said.

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Shoolini University was also ranked the top private university in north India, it added. The university improved its national position from fifth in 2025 to fourth this year.

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"This milestone marks a significant step forward from our position last year, at 5," Chancellor P K Khosla said, adding that the ranking places the institution among leading universities in the country.

Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand said the university aims to become a top global campus for research and innovation by 2030.

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Vice-Chancellor Atul Khosla said the recognition reflects its sustained focus on research and innovation.

THE rankings assess universities across teaching, research environment, research quality, industry income and international outlook.

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