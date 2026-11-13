The big bang against hailstorms faces its biggest test in HP

The controversy over the effectiveness of anti-hail guns in protecting apple orchards in Himachal Pradesh has taken a significant turn, with the Himachal Pradesh High Court ordering a halt to their operation in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area of Shimla district for at least a year. The court’s intervention follows complaints from orchardists that these devices, instead of preventing hail damage, could be pushing clouds towards neighbouring areas, exposing their orchards to excessive rainfall and hailstorms.

The development has brought into focus a technology that orchardists have used for decades despite persistent questions about its scientific effectiveness. Over the past few decades, changing climatic patterns, including the increasing frequency and intensity of severe hailstorms, have emerged as a major threat to agriculture and horticulture in the temperate Himalayas. Hailstorms can cause damage of more than 90 per cent to annual fruit crops, including apples, if timely protective measures are not taken. In Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, hail damage causes losses worth several thousand crore rupees to apple growers every year.

Attempts to protect crops from hail have a long history. In ancient times, people often attributed thunderstorms and hailstorms to evil spirits inhabiting storm clouds and resorted to rituals and magical practices to ward off their destructive effects. During the Middle Ages, such beliefs persisted and were often condemned by the Church. The practice of ringing church bells to drive away hailstorms gradually disappeared, although it remained popular in parts of Europe until the 19th century.

The use of hail cannons to prevent hailstorms dates back to the 19th century. The first such cannon, developed by Austrian wine merchant Albert Stiger, was put to use in 1895 after hailstorms damaged his grapevines. As vineyards across Europe faced similar losses, the use of these devices spread rapidly. Italy alone had 1,630 active hail cannons in 1899, a number that reportedly rose to around 10,000 by the end of 1900.

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The idea of preventing hail by injecting particles into clouds using cannons had earlier been proposed by an Italian professor of mineralogy in the mid-19th century. International congresses on hail shooting were subsequently held in Lyon, France, in 1901 and Graz, Austria, in 1902 to assess the devices and their effectiveness. However, the findings remained inconclusive. Systematic experiments conducted before 1906 were largely disappointing, eventually leading to the collapse of the anti-hail cannon market in Europe.

Despite these setbacks, hail cannons have continued to be used in several countries, including France, Italy, Austria, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, the United States, Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and China. They have also found users in Himachal Pradesh. However, their effectiveness in preventing hail damage remains unsupported by convincing scientific evidence.

Modern hail cannons operate by generating a series of shock waves at intervals of four to 15 seconds. These waves are intended to interfere with the processes involved in hail formation inside storm clouds. Most modern devices use a mixture of acetylene and oxygen to produce successive explosions and generate shock waves. Automated acetylene-powered cannons were developed by a French manufacturer in 1972, reviving Stiger’s original design. Despite continuing scientific doubts about their effectiveness, these devices have been marketed and sold to orchard owners across the world.

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To understand why the effectiveness of hail cannons remains questionable, it is important to examine how hailstones form. Hail develops inside towering cumulonimbus clouds, particularly when strong atmospheric instability generates powerful upward currents of air. Tiny particles, including mineral dust, soot, mould spores, bacteria and pollutants, can act as nuclei around which moisture condenses and ice particles develop. Water droplets in clouds can remain in a supercooled liquid state even at temperatures below freezing.

The formation of large hailstones requires powerful updrafts capable of carrying ice particles and water droplets through different temperature zones within a cloud. Warm, moist air rising at speeds of 80 to 160 km per hour can carry water droplets upwards, where they freeze or collide with supercooled water droplets that subsequently freeze on their surfaces. Through repeated cycles of upward and downward movement within the cloud, these ice particles gradually grow into large hailstones.

The growth of hailstones is particularly associated with the colder regions of vertically developed cumulonimbus clouds, where strong updrafts keep the particles suspended and facilitate further accumulation of ice. Temperatures of around -10°C and below favour the freezing of supercooled water droplets on the surfaces of developing hailstones. Their size depends on several factors, including the availability of moisture, the strength of updrafts and the time they spend inside the cloud.

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Hailstones eventually fall when they become too heavy for the storm’s updrafts to support or when the upward currents weaken. The atmospheric processes responsible for their formation are complex, dynamic and highly unpredictable. Severe thunderstorms can also change their intensity and direction rapidly, making it difficult to predict precisely where hail will develop and fall.

Until scientific studies conclusively establish that hail cannons can prevent hail damage, covering fruit trees with high-density polyethylene (HDPE) anti-hail nets remains the most reliable way to protect orchards. Although installing these nets is cumbersome and labour-intensive, it is a time-tested method of safeguarding crops against hailstorms.

Until scientific studies conclusively establish that hail cannons can prevent hail damage, covering fruit trees with high-density polyethylene (HDPE) anti-hail nets remains the most reliable way to protect orchards. Although installing these nets is cumbersome and labour-intensive, it is a time-tested method of safeguarding crops against hailstorms.

The writer is a former professor of University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.