The enduring deity culture that shapes life in Kullu valley

The cultural and social life of the Kullu valley revolves around a unique institution that has survived centuries of political change, modernisation and technological advancement. The worship of local village deities, known as Devis and Devtas, remains the defining feature of the region’s identity. In Kullu and Manali, these deities are not mere objects of faith but living institutions that influence social conduct, community decision-making, cultural preservation and collective life.

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The deity system continues to play an active role in village administration in Kullu district. In many villages, disputes over land, water resources, temple property and social matters are brought before deity institutions for resolution. The system is considered effective because it is rooted in community consensus and collective faith. Elders often say that many conflicts are resolved peacefully through the intervention of local deities, reducing the need for prolonged legal battles.

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The organisational structure of the deity institution is highly developed. Every deity has a Kardar, who manages administrative affairs, finances and temple property. The Gur acts as the spiritual medium, while priests perform rituals. The residents under the areas of the deities are called Hariyans and they have their duties and responsibilities towards the deity. Musicians, attendants and palanquin bearers also hold hereditary responsibilities. This intricate system has helped preserve centuries-old customs that continue to define the cultural landscape of the Kullu valley.

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One of the most striking features of Kullu’s deity culture is the movement of deities in elaborately decorated palanquins. During festivals and religious occasions, the deities travel from one village to another accompanied by hundreds of devotees. The procession is marked by traditional music, colourful attire and ritualistic dances. Villagers believe that the deity physically participates in these journeys and interacts with devotees through the movements of the palanquin and the pronouncements of the Gur.

The world-renowned Kullu Dasehra represents the grandest expression of this tradition. Unlike Dasehra celebrations elsewhere in India, which conclude with the burning of Ravana effigies, the Kullu Dasehra begins when festivities in the rest of the country end. Hundreds of deities from villages across the valley arrive in Kullu town to pay homage to Lord Raghunath, the chief deity of the valley. The event is a rare congregation of divine institutions where deities, accompanied by thousands of followers, participate in week-long celebrations marked by processions, cultural performances and traditional ceremonies.

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The relationship between the deities and the environment is another distinctive aspect of the region. Several sacred groves and forests are protected under the authority of the local deities. These forests, often considered the abode of divine powers, had been preserved for centuries due to strict customary norms. Environmentalists and researchers have often cited these traditions as examples of community-led conservation that existed long before modern environmental laws were introduced.

In Manali and its surrounding villages, deity traditions remain equally vibrant. The Hadimba Devi Temple continues to be one of the most revered religious sites in the region. Villages in the upper reaches of Kullu and Manali maintain strong ties with their deities, who are consulted before major decisions, including agricultural activities, construction projects and community events.

The influence of the deities extends beyond religious affairs into the cultural sphere. Traditional dances such as nati, folk music, temple architecture, wood carving and local crafts are closely associated with deity worship. Young generations are introduced to local customs through participation in religious gatherings, processions and Jagati meetings, ensuring the continuity of traditions.

In recent years, even as roads, tourism and technology have transformed the Himalayan region, the institution of Devis and Devtas has retained its relevance.

For the residents of Kullu and Manali, deities remain living examples of how ancient customs can continue to guide communities in the modern era.