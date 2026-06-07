The Himachali table

The beauty of Himachali cuisine lies in its contrasts — simple yet complex, rustic yet refined, rich yet humble. The food is deeply rooted in seasonality, and every season brings its own ingredients, flavours, and traditions to the table. Shaped by a diverse geography that ranges from valleys and dense forests to barren high-altitude deserts, Himachal’s food reflects the character of its land.

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A decade ago, travelling to Himachal with the hope of experiencing authentic local cuisine often led to disappointment. Restaurants were dominated by Punjabi fare and fast food, while ‘pahadon wali Maggi’ and chai had become a staple. Till early 2000s, as tourism flourished, visitors to Himachal only caught occasional glimpses of regional dishes.

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The shift began around 2010, gained momentum by 2015, and accelerated after the pandemic. Himachali cuisine finally found its voice and a wider audience. Yet even today, there remains a need to understand what this cuisine truly represents.

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Dham, the ceremonial feast, is widely known, and siddu has become the flag-bearer of the state’s culinary identity, but Himachali food extends far beyond these iconic dishes.

To appreciate it fully, one must look beyond the plate and into the landscape itself. Himachal’s geography, climate, and agricultural traditions shape everything people eat. The state produces some of India’s finest fruits, dry fruits, grains, dairy, and seasonal produce. Kinnaur is the only region in India where pine nuts grow, while walnuts, almonds, pecans and wild berries flourish across the upper Himalayas. Its apples are among the finest in the world, while plums, apricots, cherries, and peaches arrive in abundance every summer. Even the lesser-celebrated mangoes of Kangra contribute to its exceptional aam papad and amchur, prized for their distinctive tang.

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The region is equally rich in grains and millets. Buckwheat, maize, wheat, and rice form the backbone of local diets, while dairy remains an essential part of everyday cooking. Himachal also produces excellent ghee, butter, and milk, all of which play an important role in traditional recipes.

The state’s bounty is cultural as well. Every ingredient tells the story of a land where geography and tradition come together to create enduring flavours. The cuisine embraces a remarkable range of cooking techniques, including steaming, frying, roasting, griddle cooking, tandoor preparation, and open-fire cooking.

Food habits vary dramatically. In the high-altitudes of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, meals are simpler, with steamed dishes, minimal spices, and a stronger presence of meat. In the warmer valleys of Kangra, Bilaspur, and Mandi, fried foods, fermented preparations, and tangy flavours are more common. Across the state, grains, millets, rice, and maize are transformed into countless dishes that reflect local traditions and seasonal availability.

Summer brings foraged greens and wild vegetables. Among them, fiddlehead fern, locally known as lingdi, remains a favourite. It is cooked dry, simmered in curd-based gravies, or preserved as a pickle, lending a distinctive umami flavour to meals.

Small village shops are often stocked with locally made chutneys, pickles, jams, marmalades and fruit squashes prepared by women entrepreneurs and self-help groups, offering visitors an authentic taste of the region.

No discussion of Himachali food is complete without mentioning siddu. This steamed bread, served generously with ghee and chutney, is available across Kullu, Manali, and Shimla. It comes with both sweet and savoury fillings. Equally significant is dham, the ceremonial feast prepared at weddings, for festivals, and community gatherings. It represents collective identity, hospitality, and culinary knowledge passed down through generations.

Unlike other celebrated regional cuisines that evolved through commercial spaces, Himachali food has largely remained within homes and community spaces. This relative isolation helped preserve many traditional recipes. Preservation techniques such as drying vegetables, fruits, and meat enabled communities to endure harsh winters and difficult terrain while retaining valuable ingredients throughout the year.

Today, growing interest in regional Indian cuisines has brought renewed attention to Himachali dishes such as madra, babru, chha meat, bhaturu, siddu and millet-based specialties. Yet, Himachali cuisine is much more than a handful of famous dishes — a collection of micro-cuisines shaped by mountains, trade routes, migration, climate, caste traditions, and local communities. Kangra differs from Kullu, Chamba from Mandi, and Kinnaur from Lahaul-Spiti, each region offering its own unique culinary identity.

And let’s be honest, nobody goes to Himachal only for the views. We go for the food as well. Beyond the famous dishes, there are hearty mutton preparations, river trout, breads of every kind, and traditional sweets found in old halwai shops. Dham, once reserved for ceremonies, can now be enjoyed in restaurants, while local pickles, jams, dry fruits, and fruit wines are available all across. The true joy of Himachali food lies in wandering through markets, villages, and roadside stalls, discovering flavours in places without grand signs or famous names.

— The writer is a chef, researcher. Follow PahadiPattal on Instagram

Fiddlehead Pickle (Lingdi ka Achaar)

Ingredients

Fiddlehead fern (Lingdi) 500 g

Salt 1.5 tsp

Fenugreek (methi) powder 2 tbsp

Fennel seed (saunf) powder 1 tbsp

Yellow mustard (sarson) seeds (coarsely ground) 2 tbsp

Asafoetida (heeng) 2-3 pinches

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Carom seeds (ajwain) 1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Galgal/Hilly lime 3 tbsp

Mustard oil 1/4 cup

Instructions

Wash lingdi thoroughly and cut into small pieces. Boil in water for 3-4 minutes. Drain and spread on a muslin cloth to dry for 2 hours.

Heat mustard oil until it smokes lightly to remove its raw smell. Let it cool.

In a large bowl, combine the dried lingdi pieces with salt, fenugreek powder, fennel seed powder, mustard seeds, asafoetida, turmeric, carom seeds and red chilli powder. Add lime or galgal juice to the dry spice mix.

Pour cooled mustard oil over the mixture and coat lingdi/fiddlehead fern pieces with it.

Transfer the pickle to an airtight glass jar. Keep in sunlight for 3-4 days. It is ready to eat immediately, but flavours deepen after a few days.

Stays fresh for 1 month at room temperature or 3-4 months when refrigerated. Always use dry and clean spoon.

Chha Meat (Himachali Mutton Curry)

Ingredients

Mutton (bone-in pieces) 500 g

Buttermilk (chha or chhach) 2 cups

Onions, finely sliced 2

Ginger-garlic paste 1 tbsp

Green chillies, slit 2

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Red chili powder 1 tsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Garam masala 1/2 tsp

Mustard oil 2 tbsp

Chickpea flour (besan) 1 tsp

Salt To taste

Fresh coriander leaves For garnish

Instructions