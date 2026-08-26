'The Khukri Braves' explores community’s deep imprint on the making of present-day Dharamsala

The Khukri Braves is the labour of passion and painstaking research by Jyoti Thapa Mani, who has travelled extensively to trace the Gorkha story to its roots. Rather than relying solely on secondary sources, she has sought first-hand accounts, visited historical sites and unearthed details that bring the community’s past vividly alive.

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The book goes beyond being a chronicle of Gorkha valour. It explores the community’s deep imprint on the making of present-day Dharamsala — from its role in the establishment of the British cantonment and the growth of Gorkha settlements to its enduring association with the Bhagsunag Temple. The temple’s traditional resting place for pilgrims, or sarai, is believed to have given Dharamsala its present name.

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Richly illustrated with rare photographs, some more than a century old, the book captures Gorkha soldiers engaged in levelling what is today the Police Ground, their association with the Hanuman Temple at Kacheri and their deep reverence for Bhagsunag.

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Mani also brings to light the cultural contributions of Master Mitrasen of Upper Dharamsala, the celebrated poet, singer and musician.

From the Gorkhas’ origins and evolution as warriors to their role as Gau-rakshaks — protectors of the sacred cow — the book also evokes the enduring spiritual influence of Baba Gorakhnath and his deep following among the Gorkha community.

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Tracing Gorkha footprints through history

For Jyoti Thapa Mani, history is not confined to archives — it lives in stones, ruins and forgotten footprints. A graduate in graphic design from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, and former design head of The Economic Times, Business Today and Businessworld, Mani has spent more than a decade researching the Gorkhas.

A sixth-generation Indian Gorkhali from Dharamsala, she documents in The Khukri Braves the community’s rich military history and deep roots in the Kangra valley. She also records little-known local chapters, including the story of Ram Singh Thakuri of Khaniara, who composed tunes for Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja and infused valour into Jana Gana Mana during his INA years.

The book features photographs of Ram Singh Thakuri in INA uniform, shaking hands with Jawaharlal Nehru, standing alongside Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, and speaking with Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw. It also includes a letter written to the author in 2007 by Dr Lakshmi Sehgal, the celebrated INA veteran.

Mani’s photographs of Gorkha heritage sites are permanently displayed at the Nepal Army Museum in Kathmandu.

“Jai Mahakali, Ayo Gorkhali!” — the legendary war cry of the Gorkhas — echoes through three centuries of a proud martial heritage. In The Khukri Braves, Mani presents an illustrated history of the Gorkhas, tracing their courage, culture and enduring legacy. Meticulously researched and richly visualised, the book brings together rare anecdotes, little-known facts and evocative photographs, offering a compelling account of the community’s trials, triumphs and remarkable contribution to history.

Her other works include The Illustrated History of the 1st Gorkha Rifles (The Malaun Regiment), published in 2008 by the 1st Gorkha Rifles, and History, Tradition and Culture of Gorkha Community of Himachal Pradesh, published in 2010.

Remembering Gorkha martyrs of the INA

The book poignantly records the sacrifices of Gorkha soldiers of the Indian National Army, including INA Major Durga Malla and Captain Dal Bahadur Thapa, who were executed during India’s freedom struggle.

Their legacy lives on at the Martyrs’ Park in Dari, where an annual commemorative ceremony is followed by the final of a national-level football tournament at the Police Ground.