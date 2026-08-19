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Home / Himachal Pradesh / The Lawrence School, Sanawar, wins business quiz

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, wins business quiz

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:19 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Dignitaries and participants at The Lawrence School, Sanawar.
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The Lawrence School, Sanawar, won the 19th Kirloskar Inter-School Business Quiz by defeating Springdale Senior School, Amritsar, by a commanding 70-point margin. The Asian School, Dehradun, finished the second runner-up.

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In a thrilling finale that tested knowledge, strategy, speed and nerves, the Sanawar team comprising Yuvraj Singh, Barkat Ruhaan Singh Chandhoke and Akshat Parasher stormed to victory.

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Held at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, last evening, the competition brought together 27 leading schools from across the country.

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Sponsored by Geetanjali Kirloskar, an alumna of Sanawar, the quiz showcased the depth of knowledge and competitive spirit among students.

Puneet Matta, co-founder and vice-chairman of NEO Group and an alumnus of Sanawar, was the chief guest.

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