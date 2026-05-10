The Lion of Tololing: Havildar Udham Singh’s final charge

Fighting in the fierce Tololing Point 4590 in Kargil War, Havildar Udham Singh displayed extraordinary courage as his battalion paved the way for India’s first major victory in 1999, reclaiming critical heights under impossible odds.

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The battle account on his bravery reads: “During the battalion attack on Bump on night of June 14/15, 1999, Havildar Udham Singh, one of the section commanders, volunteered to lead the attack with his section on area Hump. As the section came closer to the enemy’s position, its advance was held up by the intense fire from automatic weapons sites in bunkers. To neutralise the enemy fire, Udham Singh reacted immediately. After ordering his men to keep engaging the enemy, with a small team, he crawled towards the enemy position from the flank. After halting his team close to the enemy’s forward most bunker, he himself inched closer to lob a hand grenade inside. His movement was noticed by the enemy who fired several volleys in his direction. Hit by a hail of bullets, he was flung to the ground.

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After few seconds, without caring for his wounds, he mustered his Himachali grit and Grenadier’s killing instinct, got up and rushed to the enemy bunker where from the fire was coming and lobbed a hand grenade inside. Firing from his personal weapon from close range, he killed three Pakistanis and rallied his men to charge ahead.

While leading the charge onto the next bunker, Udham Singh got a machine gun burst on his forehead and he died instantly. Seething with anger at the loss of their commander, his men, the fiery Grenadiers, rushed uphill and, in one fell swoop, drove the enemy out from all bunkers thereby attaining spectacular victory for 18 Grenadiers.

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No such victory can be gained without individual acts of gallantry that turn the tide in difficult situations and inspire all. The individual act of gallantry by Havildar Udham Singh inspired all and hastened the capture of the objective, besides saving many lives. For displaying exceptional courage and leading his section boldly despite being critically wounded, Havildar Udham Singh was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra.

Dogra warrior who fought till his last breath

Born on March 16, 1959, in the quiet village of Cheri in Bilaspur district, Havildar Udham Singh embodied the grit and pride of Himachal Pradesh. After completing his matriculation from Government High School, Bilaspur, he joined the 18th Battalion of the Grenadiers — an illustrious regiment that has gifted the nation three Param Vir Chakras.

A spirited youth, an exceptional wrestler and a passionate kabaddi player, Udham Singh carried the same fire onto the battlefield. During the Kargil War of 1999, he displayed unparalleled bravery as the 18 Grenadiers fought ferociously to reclaim critical heights. His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty earned him the prestigious Vir Chakra (Posthumous), forever etching his name among India’s bravest.

He is survived by his wife, Nirmala Devi, whom he married in 1983, and three children. His son, now employed at the SDM office in Sawarghat, was just six when the braveheart attained martyrdom. Both his daughters are happily married. Today, his family lives with pride at their ancestral home in Cheri village, upholding the legacy of a hero who gave everything for the motherland.