The mountain has already sent its notice, urgent action needed

The lower slopes say it differently. In the 2025 monsoon alone, Himachal recorded 46 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods and 145 major landslides. Some 1,500 houses were destroyed, and losses crossed Rs 4,500 crore. In 2023, it lost 441 lives and Rs 12,000 crore. In August 2025, a debris flow rushing down the Kheer Gad swept away the market at Dharali in minutes. None of this was unforeseen. The inventories are published; villagers can name the nallah that will come for them. What follows is a committee, a review meeting, a war room. The Himalaya is asking for a war footing.

The Sendai Framework rests on four priorities: understanding risk, strengthening governance, investing in resilience, and carrying preparedness into recovery. Three deserve attention here — prevention, preparedness and rebuilding.

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Read the river before drawing the plan

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Hazard follows a river’s own grammar. In its youthful upper course, the gradient is steep and the valley is V-shaped; water there does not flow so much as excavate, arming itself with boulders. Where a tributary spills into a trunk river, it drops that load and builds a debris fan — flat, easy to build on, and exactly the surface the next flow reclaims. Dharali stood on such a fan. Danger also concentrates at gorge constrictions, where a surge gains height, and at confluences like the Panch Prayag, where two waves can meet. In the middle course, it shifts to the outer bank of the meander.

Joshimath is the older lesson. The town sits on ancient landslide debris; the Mishra Committee said so in 1976. In January 2023, ISRO’s radar measured 5.4 cm of subsidence in 12 days. Zonation must graduate from atlas to statute. The instruments exist: InSAR for creeping slopes, LiDAR terrain models, palaeoflood evidence for design flood levels, and dam-break simulation for GLOF inundation. Fuse them into one legally binding land-use map. India drafted a Model Flood Plain Zoning Bill in 1975; the hill states never enacted it.

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Act on the map

Resettlement must come first, engineering second. Uttarakhand wrote India’s first rehabilitation policy in 2011. Between 2012 and 2021, it listed 465 villages needing relocation and moved families from 44. Land is the bottleneck: a 250-square-metre plot and Rs 4 lakh cannot replace a house, a field and an orchard. Yet its own migration commission counts close to a thousand villages already emptying out on safer slopes. Convert those into a serviced land bank, offer land-for-land with livelihoods restored, and relocation stops being exile. Hydro and highway alignments through tunnel and reservoir zones need a geological audit, not a fresh clearance. Where relocation is impossible, build sabo check dams, energy dissipators and sediment traps, with bioengineering above.

Dangerous lakes can be drawn down: Sikkim siphoned South Lhonak with HDPE pipes in 2016, and modelling suggests lowering Ghepan Gath by 10 to 30 metres would cut the surge at Sissu.

Warning is arithmetic, not announcement

On August 26, an ice-and-rock collapse dammed the Lhende Khola in Tibet and burst; the surge crossed into Nepal at Rasuwagadhi within three minutes. The same corridor had been struck 13 months earlier. Downstream, the Trishuli rose nine metres in half an hour, and four river-monitoring stations were destroyed by the flood they were built to watch. Nepal still pushed mass SMS alerts downstream, and some households moved in time. Closer home, the 2021 Chamoli flow covered 26 km to Tapovan in about 20 minutes, at 16 to 25 metres a second.

Instrument the catchment, not the town: level sensors and cameras at lake outlets, seismic detection of detachment, gauges above the flood line, not in it, and sirens with battery backup and last-mile reach. Then drill against the clock. If the wave takes 12 minutes to reach the bazaar, evacuation must finish in eight, rehearsed each season.

Response is our strongest link — NDRF, SDRF and the armed forces reach these valleys fast. That should not excuse the failures upstream.

Rebuilding must be a standard, not a slogan

Needs assessment should precede disbursal, and funds should be released against a plan vetted by geologists and hydrologists — above recorded flood heights, off active fans, and clear of migrating channels. Joshimath cracked partly because untreated wastewater soaked loose debris for decades.

Around 4,200 years ago, a weakening monsoon opened what geologists call the Meghalayan Age. Seasonal floods across the northwest turned unreliable, and Harappan settlements drifted east — among the largest migrations this subcontinent has recorded. Nobody ordered it. It happened household by household, over generations, in disarray. The rivers that failed them rise in these mountains, as the Indus, the Sutlej and the Ganga still do for a billion people downstream.

Movement is not the worst outcome. Unplanned movement is. The mountain has served its notice — in the satellite record, in the committee reports, in 465 villages listed and 44 moved. We hold maps they could not have imagined. Whether that makes any difference is the only question left.

The writers are Assistant Commandants, National Disaster Response Force