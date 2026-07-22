The NEET controversy has become a major issue. What is students’ take on it?

Centre should engage with students

I believe the NEET controversy has raised serious concerns about fairness, transparency and accountability in the examination system. Millions of students dedicate years working hard for this exam, so any allegation of irregularities shakes their confidence and causes immense stress. It is painful to see students protesting on the streets, demanding answers and a fair process because their future is at stake. I also feel the Central Government should engage with students more openly and address their concerns with greater urgency and sensitivity instead of creating the impression that genuine grievances are being brushed aside. Restoring trust requires transparent investigations, timely action against those responsible and reforms that ensure every deserving student gets a fair opportunity.

Advertisement

Isha (B.Sc-I), Government College, Dharamsala

Advertisement

Give us transparency

As a NEET dropper, I know the dedication, sacrifice and emotional resilience this examination demands. The recent NEET controversy has deeply shaken the confidence of students like me, not because of one incident but because irregularities are beginning to feel alarmingly normal. The student suicides linked to the stress surrounding NEET are heart-breaking and cannot simply be forgotten. The events at Jantar Mantar on July 20, when the protesting students faced police action, further raised concerns about whether genuine voices are being heard. My question is simple: who takes accountability when the future of millions is at stake? I do not support any political party but I stand with everyone, including Sonam Wangchuk, who is peacefully demanding justice. Students are not asking for sympathy - we are asking for transparency, accountability and an education system worthy of our trust.

Advertisement

Mannat Chauhan, a NEET dropper, Shimla

Protest shows growing frustration

The NEET controversy has become a major concern for students across the country. The protests at Jantar Mantar show the growing frustration and anxiety of students who spend years preparing for this examination. Every hardworking student deserves a fair and transparent chance based on merit. Any irregularity in such an important exam affects students’ trust in the system. The authorities must ensure better accountability, stronger security, complete transparency and quick action to protect the fairness of the examination process. A fair and trustworthy education system is essential for the future of India’s youth.

Advertisement

Ayushi Kaundle (B.Sc-III), Vallabh Government College, Mandi

Flaws in system killed students

It saddens me to witness how the current government has become a mute spectator to the political turmoil surrounding the death of students. These unscrupulous politicians show not even a flicker of grief for the young lives lost, but rather lampoon them by taking no accountability. These students didn’t die by fate; they died because of the flaws in our system. The NEET controversy has become more than an exam scandal; it has become a national reckoning. It’s about a system stacked against the very students it claims to serve. NEET was supposed to test knowledge; instead, it tested how much privilege you had and how much negligence you could survive.

Aarzoo Chandel (BA Final), Dharamsala

Detaining activists won’t fix paper leaks

The NEET controversy feels like a personal betrayal. Our futures hinge on these exams, yet the system seems rigged. Witnessing protests demanding accountability met with detentions, like that of Sonam Wangchuk, is alarming. The government tactic of deflecting to non-issues is a transparent attempt to avoid the real conversation, the integrity of our exams. Detaining activists doesn’t fix flawed question papers or restore the lost trust. We need a constructive dialogue and concrete reforms, not political manoeuvring. The war isn’t about individuals. It’s about a future where hard work, not luck or privilege, determines our success.

Radhika Pundir (B.Voc-III), Government College, Kullu

Govt must ensure accountability

The NEET controversy has become a matter of national concern because it directly affects the future of lakhs of students who dedicate years of hard work to this examination. Medical admissions must be based solely on merit, transparency and fairness. Even a small doubt about the credibility of the examination process creates anxiety and weakens students’ trust in the system. I believe the government and the authorities concerned must ensure complete accountability, strengthen examination security and introduce reforms that restore confidence. Every deserving aspirant should feel assured that success will depend only on hard work and talent, not on controversy or uncertainty.

Sneha Bhardwaj, NEET aspirant from Sirmaur

Real issue hijacked

The repeated failure of the National Testing Agency to ensure a fair examination has shaken the faith of the students. The Union Government did manage to conduct the re-NEET examination in a fair manner but it inconvenienced students, who had to take the exam for the second time. The present controversy, however, has hijacked the real issue as one sees the entry of politically-motivated individuals trying to take up other issues and disrupt the peaceful environs of New Delhi. It is uncalled for as the re-NEET exam results are out and the admission process is underway. The situation should not be used by political opportunists to raise other issues on the pretext of NEET.

Mehak Attri, BA pass-out, Government Degree College, Solan