The Tribune IMPACT: NGT seeks report on cutting of hills, trees

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, August 30

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken cognisance of a news item published in The Tribune recently pertaining to reckless cutting of hills near Saurabh Van Vihar, Palampur, by a private party engaged in constructing a hotel without the approval of competent authority. This paper had highlighted that it posed a serious threat to a bridge, Van Vihar and a road leading to villages.

The Bench headed by Tribunal chairman Justice Sheo Kumar Singh observed that the cutting of hills and trees had wreaked havoc on the nature and could result in a landslide in the area.

“The dumping of debris in the forest area has taken place. There are also constructions in the hill slopes above 45 degrees which are prohibited,” said the NGT order.

The NGT, in its order, has formed a committee comprising District Magistrate, Collector, Divisional Forest Officer and a representative from the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board (HPPCB) that will visit the place and submit the facts and action taken report within six weeks.

