The Tribune Interview: Enhancing farmers’ income via horticulture, fisheries priority

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar (CSK) Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, has adopted a comprehensive and forward-looking vision plan to become a premier centre of excellence for sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture in the Himalayan region. In an interview with Ravinder Sood, Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar Panda lays emphasis on reinforcing the university’s three foundational pillars — education, research and extension — to effectively address the evolving challenges faced by farmers in hill states.

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What is your overall vision for the university?

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Our vision is to transform the university into a centre of excellence in sustainable and climate-resilient hill agriculture. Our aim is to integrate education, research and extension in a way that directly benefits farmers while addressing the unique challenges of Himalayan agriculture.

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How do you plan to promote sustainable farming practices?

We are focusing on promoting organic and natural farming through scientifically validated and location-specific models. Large-scale training of farmers, demonstrations and awareness campaigns are being conducted to ensure wider adoption of sustainable practices that improve soil health and reduce dependency on external inputs.

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What steps are you taking towards climate-smart farming?

Climate change is a major concern for agriculture in hilly regions. We plan to strengthen climate-smart agriculture by promoting protected cultivation, hydroponics, precision farming technologies and integrated farming system approaches. These approaches will help optimise resource use, reduce risks and enhance productivity under changing climatic conditions.

How will your university contribute to enhancing the income of farmers?

Enhancing farmers’ income is one of the top priorities. We will promote diversification into high-value sectors such as horticulture, livestock, fisheries, and farm entrepreneurship. By encouraging value addition and market-oriented production, we aim to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for farmers.

What initiatives your university has planned for capacity building?

We are placing special emphasis on empowering the youth, women, retired defence personnel and farmers belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities. Through targeted training, skill development programmes and entrepreneurship support, we aim to create self-employment opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors.

What are your priorities in agricultural research?

Our research will focus on developing stress-tolerant and high-yielding crop varieties suitable for hill and mountain ecosystems. We will also work on improving crop resilience, productivity and quality to meet the needs of both farmers and markets.

How will technology be integrated into agriculture?

We are actively promoting the use of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, agri-drone technology and remote sensing in agriculture. These tools will help in precision farming, real-time advisory services and better decision making for farmers.

What is your strategy for strengthening extension services?

Strengthening extension services is crucial. We will expand farmer outreach through field demonstrations, training programmes, mobile phone-based advisories and digital platforms to ensure that scientific knowledge reaches farmers effectively and in a timely manner.

What are your plans for livestock and animal health?

Our aim is to promote indigenous livestock breeds that are well-suited for local conditions. At the same time, we will advocate for a rational use of antibiotics and explore plant-based Himalayan alternatives for improving animal health and productivity.

How do you plan to strengthen institutional collaborations?

Collaboration is key to progress. We will strengthen linkages with organisations such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, NABARD and industry partners to enhance innovation, attract funding and improve market access for farmers and entrepreneurs.

What steps the university will take to improve market access for farmers?

We will work towards establishing strong market linkages and promoting value addition. Special efforts will be made to connect farmers with institutional buyers, including Army cantonments, and to support branding and marketing of farm produce.

How will the university align with the National Education Policy-2020?

Two of four colleges have already adopted the National Education Policy-2020. In line with it, we will introduce multidisciplinary education, skill-based learning and experiential training. We will also adopt digital and flexible academic systems to make education more relevant and accessible.

What reforms have you planned in academic programmes?

We are focusing on modernising the curricula to meet current and future needs. Emphasis will be laid on entrepreneurship, innovation and start-up culture so that students become job creators rather than job-seekers.

How will you ensure environmental sustainability?

Environmental sustainability will remain at the core of all our initiatives. We will promote soil health management, conservation of natural resources and safe food production systems to ensure long-term ecological balance.