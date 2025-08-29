The Tribune Relief Fund for J&K, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

The devastating floods that have ravaged J&K, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in the past weeks have caused unprecedented destruction, sweeping away homes, crippling infrastructure, taking away lives, displacing families and leaving countless people in need for urgent relief and rehabilitation.

In the past years, during such calamities, be it the floods in Kerala, the landslides in Uttarakhand, the floods in Jammu and Kashmir, the cloudburst in Ladakh, the Orissa Cyclone, the Kargil War or the Gujarat earthquake, the Tribune readers have always come forward to make their valuable donations. The Tribune Trust appeals to its readers to do so once again. Their contributions will provide invaluable support for reducing the anguish of the families of those who have lost lives and their homes.

The names of all those who donate Rs 500 and above will be published in the paper. These donations shall also qualify for deduction under the Income Tax Act, in accordance with the applicable provisions. Donations should be in the form of crossed cheques or demand drafts in favour of the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and sent to

The Tribune Trust, Sector 29-C, Chandigarh-160030, or

to The Tribune offices in various cities. All donations received by us will be duly sent to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

— President and Trustees of The Tribune Trust, Chandigarh