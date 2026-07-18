The Viceregal Lodge that hosted history now fights for survival

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of the historic Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), popularly known as the Rashtrapati Niwas or Viceregal Lodge, observing that the continued neglect of the iconic heritage structure reflects “administrative apathy” and could lead to irreversible damage if immediate restoration measures are not undertaken.

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Hearing a public interest litigation on the preservation of the Grade-I heritage building, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi directed the Union Government, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to file separate and comprehensive affidavits.

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The Bench also sought specific details on whether an inventory had been prepared of the antique weapons, artefacts and other heritage objects removed from the building and where these items are currently being preserved.

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The court’s observations came after examining an affidavit filed by the IIAS Secretary and an inspection report submitted by the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Shimla. The inspection, carried out pursuant to the court’s order dated January 7, 2026, painted an alarming picture of the building’s condition. Photographs placed before the Bench revealed extensive structural deterioration, including major cracks in the walls, damaged roofs, staircases, railings and flooring, besides widespread water seepage and dampness.

Observing that the condition of the building “highlights the apathy of the Education Department”, the Bench remarked that the Ministry had failed in its responsibility to preserve a national heritage entrusted to it by the then President of India.

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According to the IIAS affidavit, the Viceregal Lodge was designed by noted British architect Henry Irwin. Construction began in 1884 during the tenure of Lord Dufferin and was completed in 1888. The building was dedicated to academic pursuits by President Dr S Radhakrishnan and transferred to the Ministry of Education on May 6, 1964. It was declared a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India through a Government of India notification issued on November 15, 1996.

The affidavit also acknowledged that no major restoration has been carried out since the building was completed nearly 138 years ago. A Project Implementation Committee constituted in 2013 prepared a Detailed Project Report, initially costing Rs 56.68 crore and later revised to Rs 66.38 crore, which received in-principle approval from the Ministry of Education in 2019.

The IIAS further informed the court that retaining walls are currently being constructed along the north-western hillside to stabilise the slope and safeguard the property. It also highlighted the historical significance of the Viceregal Lodge, which hosted the landmark Shimla Conference of 1945.

Stressing the urgency of preservation, the High Court observed that unless prompt remedial measures are taken, the heritage structure could soon fall into a state of serious disrepair. The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 26.