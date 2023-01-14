Theft accused dies by suicide in police custody

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 13

Vishal Kumar, a resident of Dagshai, who was in two days of police remand at Dharampur police station, allegedly died by suicide in a toilet in the male lock-up around 8 pm yesterday.

The incident came to light around 9.15 pm following which senior officials were informed. Vishal, who was an accused in a theft case, tore a piece of the blanket and used it as a rope to hang himself from a protruding water pipe in the toilet wall, the police said.

