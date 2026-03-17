Theft at govt school; books, utensils, official records stolen

A theft at Government Primary School at Ram Chowk in Ghughar on the outskirts of Palampur city has raised serious concerns about the lack of basic security arrangements in the educational institution.

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According to the police, unidentified miscreants broke into the school late Sunday night by removing the iron grill of a rear window of one of the rooms. After gaining entry, they ransacked the premises and stole several books, utensils, heater and school records.

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School headmistress Madhu Awasthi said the incident came to light around 8.30 am on Monday morning when a multi-task worker Abhishek noticed that the grill a window was missing.

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Upon inspection, it was found that around 40 books had been stolen from the library. Besides, two silver utensils used for the Mid-Day Meal scheme, a heater and important administrative records, including student admission files, were missing. The burglars also broke open an almirah and scattered documents. Interestingly, they did not steal equipment such as a UPS, projector, printer and LED. The headmistress said there was no night watchman, CCTV camera surveillance and street lighting on the school premises, making it vulnerable to such crimes. The police made inquiries from residents but got no concrete lead.