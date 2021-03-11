Theft at house in Nurpur village

Nurpur, May 3
A gang of thieves reportedly stole jewellery and cash from a house at Khajjan village, near here, last night.
House owner Deep Kumar along with his family was away when thieves broke the steel grill of the kitchen window and entered the house. They broke open a cupboard and stole the jewellery and the cash kept there.
